Cam Heyward can do it all. Play the run, rush the passer, bat passes down and now, based on the last two years, intercept the football. All while being a team captain and leader in that locker room. But to me, perhaps his most impressive trait is the fanatical effort he plays with. Chasing the ball hard down-to-down across the field in an attempt to make the play.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO