ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving

By Jeremy Tombs
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ6Fd_0cxkQugs00

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Elsa Brown has done service work abroad since the 1900s, but the outbreak of the pandemic made her realize how much support people needed back home in Kentucky.

“Grandparents would take care of children and they did not have food because they’re on a fixed income,” Brown said.

‘Percy the Peacock’ reunited with ‘mother’ in Lexington after going missing for months

As president of the Somerset Foundation, Brown would distribute groceries for hundreds of families every Friday. Now, she hopes to give out 200 or more turkeys to families in the community who can’t afford to put one on their table this Thanksgiving.

“I think that to have a turkey is a luxury, it’s not a daily food,” Brown said.

Her distribution center in downtown Somerset will transform in the next week to provide not just the gobblers, but whole holiday meals for families in need.

“Corn and beans and stuffing and all the rest of the stuff. They’ll have it together for one family,” Brown said.

They’ll even cook turkeys in advance for families who don’t have the means to do so themselves.

Texas doctor suspended for ‘spreading dangerous misinformation’ on COVID-19

Brown and her foundation have spent thousands to put these meals together, but all she hopes is that others will replicate her acts of kindness this holiday season.

“If they help just one person, you can make a difference. If you help one family, you can make a difference. But if you help, even more, imagine what you can do?”

Brown said the foundation is also working to get toys for kids and hams to feed families during Christmas.

She noted they were able to order 150 turkeys but said they’re hoping to exceed their goal and get 250, so they’re accepting donations from anyone willing to help.

If you’d like to help, you can reach out by contacting Brown at (606) 271-2354 or the Somerset Foundation at (606) 753-0161.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 Lexington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Somerset, KY
Society
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Turkey, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
FOX 56

Adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Kentucky police to target drunken and distracted drivers

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – AAA expects holiday travel to bounce back this year and be much busier than last year. This puts a greater threat on the roads of distracted drivers and drinking and driving. Law enforcement officers across Kentucky are planning to be out in force to make sure everyone safely gets […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Weather#Toys#The Somerset Foundation#Covid 19 Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 56

FOX 56

566
Followers
138
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy