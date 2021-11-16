ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement: Gov. Hochul urges COVID-19 boosters for those at-risk

Cover picture for the articleALBANY | On Nov. 15, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to get COVID-19 booster shots, calling their distribution ‘absolutely essential’ in fighting the virus. "As Governor, I am committed to protecting the health and safety of...

