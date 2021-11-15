ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US prepares for second COVID-19 Thanksgiving

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 5 days ago

Despite the wide availability of vaccines, testing, and promising new treatments for COVID-19, most Americans will still take significant precautions next week when celebrating their second Thanksgiving of the pandemic. According to a new poll from researchers at Ohio State University, half of Americans will ask their guests to...

www.cidrap.umn.edu

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
kiss951.com

Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
KTLA

Smallpox-labeled vials found in Pennsylvania lab had no trace of the deadly virus: CDC

Frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” that were discovered in a freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania “contain no trace of virus known to cause smallpox,” federal health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that testing showed the vials contain “vaccinia, the virus used in smallpox vaccine” and not the […]
boreal.org

Video: Experts break down how to prepare kids for COVID-19 vaccine

A children’s vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 at Mall of America was fully booked for the fourth day. Experts said talking to your kids about the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step that could be tricky for parents. It's a long-awaited day for the Wrigley family. Elin, William Wrigley's 7-year-old...
94.1 Duke FM

Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined on Friday an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter. After a deadly fifth wave of infections almost overwhelmed the medical system during the summer, infections and deaths...
fox2detroit.com

Where Michigan stands with COVID-19 heading into Thanksgiving

DETROIT (FOX 2) - COVID-19 cases in Michigan are surging heading into Thanksgiving week. This spike in cases and an increase in hospitalizations is leading to concerns among health officials with holiday celebrations just days away. This led Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo to issue guidance for...
ahherald.com

The Covid-19 Lies that Kill Us

Driving around the Bayshore area days before the 2021 election there was no way to disguise that the division that plagues us on a national level has taken root in our own backyard. A disturbingly large segment of the population believes that the COVID19 vaccines are poison, masks are the Democrats way to control the population, Masks and mask mandates (necessary because of the “Anti-Vax” movement) are an infringement of citizen’s rights and freedoms. One viral video tells the viewer that oil and gas corporations are planning to replace thousands of employees because they know that the vaccine will kill off their employees within 3 years. Then there is the false narrative that the 2020 election, despite multiple audits and reaudits, was rigged so the Donald Trump would lose. Nearly all of these examples of disinformation are parroted by Trumpist Republican leaders and through media outlets like Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and others.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Minnesota becomes nation's COVID-19 hot spot

Following weeks of rising cases, Minnesota's rate of new COVID-19 infections is now the highest in the nation, and more than 95% of the state's available inpatient hospital beds are filled with patients. Late last week, 1,282 people were hospitalized with the virus in the state, including 311 in intensive...
MercuryNews

California prepares for possible winter COVID-19 surge

LOS ANGELES — California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. The most populous state in the country still is doing comparatively well with the rest of the U.S....
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

States expand access to COVID-19 boosters, ahead of FDA

Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make an announcement on widening the access of COVID-19 boosters to all adults ages 18 and older as soon as later today or tomorrow, more states are going ahead with offering boosters to eligible adults who completed their full vaccination series at least 6 months ago.
wdrb.com

Louisville doctors advise COVID-19 caution this Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many families are vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into the holidays. But Louisville health leaders said there's still plenty of reason to be cautious at family gatherings. University of Louisville Cardiologist Dr. Stephanie Moore said spreading COVID-19 is like having a rumor at a party: The rumor...
