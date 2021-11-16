Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Roosevelt Boulevard In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was struck by a car and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Monday evening. It happened on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.
Police say a woman was struck by a grey Nissan Maxima that was traveling northbound in the inner lanes. She was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The striking vehicle remained at the scene.
The inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed northbound between St. Vincent Street and Borbeck Street.
