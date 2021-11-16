ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Roosevelt Boulevard In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was struck by a car and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Monday evening. It happened on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

Police say a woman was struck by a grey Nissan Maxima that was traveling northbound in the inner lanes. She was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed northbound between St. Vincent Street and Borbeck Street.

Brutally_Honest
2d ago

When it comes to the Roosevelt Blvd. And Hunting Park it’s very hard for pedestrians to cross the street. They need more cameras in those areas. They run red lights all the time.

