A charity founder and Syrian refugee has said beekeeping helps refugees to “break connection with any trauma”.Ali Alzein started Bees & Refugees to save the native British black bee from extinction as well as foster “a sense of belonging in the UK’s refugee communities” by providing therapeutic workshops and a Build-Your-Own-Beehive project.“(With beekeeping) you’re looking at something so different from anything that you’ve seen... I think that breaks the connection with any trauma that you’ve had in the past,” the 36-year-old told the PA news agency.Mr Alzein said the benefits of beekeeping help to settle refugees and asylum seekers in...

