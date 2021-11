The annual Iron Bowl is next week, but this game will have a different vibe. Alabama football will face a different quarterback for the first time in three years. Bo Nix, a junior, suffered a broken ankle in Auburn’s meeting with Mississippi State. He will have surgery and miss the rest of the season. Nix, a native of Pinson, Ala., has played in two Iron Bowls. He earned a 48-45 victory over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in 2019 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO