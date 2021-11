Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs got off to a bit of a slow start against Missouri, and though they lead 40-3, Smart is frustrated with the sloppy start. Late in the second quarter, Georgia was driving into Missouri territory when the Bulldogs picked up a sloppy penalty, and Smart was livid. A Georgia offensive lineman had a bit of a miscommunication with the playcall, and after the play was ruled dead, he was flagged. But as the referee turned on his microphone to broadcast the ineligible receiver downfield call, he turned it on a bit too soon — and Smart’s choice words were picked up loud and clear.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO