UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje says “I have to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier to justify the integrity of (MMA).”. Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 268 last weekend in New York City. It was a phenomenal fight by both men, who went the distance in an all-out war, but at the end of the 15 minutes, it was Gaethje who was the winner on the judges’ scorecards. He maintains his No. 2 spot in the UFC lightweight division rankings and he hopes that it’s enough for him to get the next title shot against the winner of UFC 269’s Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO