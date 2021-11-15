Martha Stewart Does Not Own a Mug

With a whopping 99 cookbooks under her belt, it's more than safe to say that Martha Stewart knows how to put together a good meal. The celebrity chef has curated thousands of recipes for all courses and occasions that were especially handy when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. According to Parade, Stewart, along with her driver, gardener, and housekeeper, quarantined at her farm in Bedford, New York, where, unsurprisingly, the homemaking queen whipped up more meals than she could keep track of. "I lost count at 129 dinners," she admitted to the outlet back in March. Now, however, many restaurants are once again open for service, meaning Stewart has been able to enjoy some time off from the kitchen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO