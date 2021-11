The House will vote Wednesday on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and removing his committee assignments, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios. Why it matters: Gosar posted a video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden. The resolution would remove him from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, of which Ocasio-Cortez is also a member, and the Committee on Natural Resources, the source said.

