UPDATE: Hill Air Force Base returns to normal operations

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
 3 days ago

UPDATED 11/15/21 8:00 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – The Hill Air Force Base announced Monday evening that the base has returned to normal operations.

Officials have not provided any further details on the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Security incident happening at Hill Air Force Base

MONDAY 11/15/21 5:51 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – A security incident is happening at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Hill Air Force Base says to expect delays at all gates to both inbound and outbound traffic.

Officials have not provided any further details on the incident.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

