UPDATE: Hill Air Force Base returns to normal operations

UPDATED 11/15/21 8:00 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – The Hill Air Force Base announced Monday evening that the base has returned to normal operations.

Officials have not provided any further details on the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Security incident happening at Hill Air Force Base

MONDAY 11/15/21 5:51 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – A security incident is happening at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Hill Air Force Base says to expect delays at all gates to both inbound and outbound traffic.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story .

