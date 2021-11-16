ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rick Roberts: Does BLM Support Violence?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kyle Rittenhouse trial has a lot of people wondering what will happen if he’s...

Rick Roberts: “WE WON!”

That’s the tweet Texas AG Ken Paxton sent out after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put a temporary stay on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees. This isn’t the end of the road by any means — the Biden Administration will surely challenge the decision. What’s next? How would the Supreme Court rule? What recourse do people have if you’ve faced with the threat of losing your job? AG Ken Paxton is here to answer your questions! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Are Our Best Days Behind Us?

Take your pick: inflation, supply chain, the border, COVID mandates, Afghanistan…all the things Joe Biden has screwed up. But we’ve faced tough times before. So Rick throws the phone lines open to you: are this country’s best days behind her? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP .. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Do You Carry A Gun? What Can You Do? What Can’t You Do?

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has many people wondering about laws that let you carry guns. Texas is now a constitutional carry state, but what does that mean? If you choose to carry a firearm, what can you do? What can’t you do? Kirk Evans is President of U.S. Law Shield, a law firm that provides legal defense for gun owners and provides self-defense programs. Kirk will answer questions on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Is This Just Amnesty Light?

Joe Biden is on a mission to get his $1.75 Trillion Build Back Better plan passed. One of its provisions is a 5-year parole for migrants who came to this country illegally before 2011. That gives them access to things like driver’s licenses, welfare programs, education…that sounds a lot like citizenship, doesn’t it? Brandon Judd, the President of the National Border Patrol Council, joins Rick and says this is just Amnesty Light. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
EDUCATION
Rick Roberts: Could YOU Be The Next Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense. Rittenhouse claims self-defense. Is he guilty of murder? Actually, Rick is wondering why the trial is still going — every prosecution witness has said Rittenhouse only fired when a gun was pointed at HIM! The bottom line is there are so many misperceptions about people who chose to carry firearms. God forbid, if you carry a gun, and you’re in a situation where you have to shoot someone, could YOU be the next Kyle Rittenhouse? David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range, joins Rick to talk about self-defense. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rick Roberts: Message To Republicans…

Republicans are feeling full of themselves lately. But 13 of them cross the aisle to vote for President Biden’s $1 Trillion infrastructure bill. This is a golden chance for Republicans. Will they screw it up? Rick has a special message for Republicans who want to get involved in the 2022 midterms…The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Tells You He’s Suing Joe Biden Over The Federal Vax Mandate!

OSHA gave companies who employ over 100 workers a deadline of Jan. 4th to have their employees vaccinated or face stiff fines. The power of the federal government is intimidating, but one guy who’s not scared is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. AG Paxton joins Rick and says he’s suing the Biden Administration over the mandate. This makes 19 lawsuits against Biden in just 10 months! What will be the outcome? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
LAW
Rick Roberts: Is The Government At Fault For High Energy Prices?

Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Governor and he criticized Gov. Abbott’s response to Snowmegeddon in February ’21, when we all lost power for a week or more. In the aftermath the rats at ERCOT left the sinking ship, but the problem hasn’t been fixed. Is Gov. Abbott to blame? Caller Troy says it’s the federal government to blame — all those subsidies for renewable energy that isn’t reliable. Is the government responsible for high energy prices? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rick Roberts: Have You Ever Seen A Prosecutor This Bad?

Rick is back after a couple of days off, but he’s been following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and one thing stood out: have you ever seen a prosecutor this bad? Almost every witness he called made the defense’s case for them! And what’s this about pointing the “giant” gun in the courtroom? Doesn’t he know not to put his finger on the trigger unless you’re about to shoot? But now we’re all on pins and needles over the Rittenhouse verdict. What will happen if he’s found Not Guilty? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Will It Be The Summer Of Love In Kenosha?

Will it be the Summer of Love in Kenosha? No matter what happens, somebody’s not gonna be happy with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. The Wisconsin National Guard is standing by. Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts and wonders, if everyone involved in the Rittenhouse case — Rittenhouse and the ones who got shot — is White, why are some playing the race card here? What does race have to do with it? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
KENOSHA, WI
Public Safety
Rick Roberts: Will It Take A Terrorist Attack To Fix The Border?

What will it take? New numbers from the Border Patrol: 164,000 apprehensions in the month of October. That’s the highest total for the month of October in 20 years! And, it’s the ninth straight month of apprehensions over 100,000! Lora Ries is a Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and the former Acting Dept. of Homeland Security under President Trump. She wonders if it will take a terrorist attack to get the Biden Administration to change its border polices. Do you think she’s right? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT

