Rick Roberts: He’s Baaaaaack!!!

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense. Rittenhouse claims self-defense. Is he guilty of murder? Actually, Rick is wondering why the trial is still going — every prosecution witness has said Rittenhouse only fired when a gun was pointed at HIM! The bottom line is there are so many misperceptions about people who chose to carry firearms. God forbid, if you carry a gun, and you’re in a situation where you have to shoot someone, could YOU be the next Kyle Rittenhouse? David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range, joins Rick to talk about self-defense. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO