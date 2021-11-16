ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rick Roberts: He’s Baaaaaack!!!

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYep! He’s back! Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy for Governor of Texas. His supporters hope it...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are Our Best Days Behind Us?

Take your pick: inflation, supply chain, the border, COVID mandates, Afghanistan…all the things Joe Biden has screwed up. But we’ve faced tough times before. So Rick throws the phone lines open to you: are this country’s best days behind her? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP .. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is This Just Amnesty Light?

Joe Biden is on a mission to get his $1.75 Trillion Build Back Better plan passed. One of its provisions is a 5-year parole for migrants who came to this country illegally before 2011. That gives them access to things like driver’s licenses, welfare programs, education…that sounds a lot like citizenship, doesn’t it? Brandon Judd, the President of the National Border Patrol Council, joins Rick and says this is just Amnesty Light. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
EDUCATION
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Can We Hold Our Government Accountable?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the federal government over the vaccine mandate. The Feds turned right around and sued Texas over Senate Bill 1, the election integrity bill. Is the vaccine mandate constitutional? Is SB 1 constitutional? How will the Supreme Court rule? We turn to a constitutional lawyer, David Coale, for answers. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Message To Republicans…

Republicans are feeling full of themselves lately. But 13 of them cross the aisle to vote for President Biden’s $1 Trillion infrastructure bill. This is a golden chance for Republicans. Will they screw it up? Rick has a special message for Republicans who want to get involved in the 2022 midterms…The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Tells You He’s Suing Joe Biden Over The Federal Vax Mandate!

OSHA gave companies who employ over 100 workers a deadline of Jan. 4th to have their employees vaccinated or face stiff fines. The power of the federal government is intimidating, but one guy who’s not scared is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. AG Paxton joins Rick and says he’s suing the Biden Administration over the mandate. This makes 19 lawsuits against Biden in just 10 months! What will be the outcome? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
LAW
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Could YOU Be The Next Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense. Rittenhouse claims self-defense. Is he guilty of murder? Actually, Rick is wondering why the trial is still going — every prosecution witness has said Rittenhouse only fired when a gun was pointed at HIM! The bottom line is there are so many misperceptions about people who chose to carry firearms. God forbid, if you carry a gun, and you’re in a situation where you have to shoot someone, could YOU be the next Kyle Rittenhouse? David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range, joins Rick to talk about self-defense. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is The Government At Fault For High Energy Prices?

Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Governor and he criticized Gov. Abbott’s response to Snowmegeddon in February ’21, when we all lost power for a week or more. In the aftermath the rats at ERCOT left the sinking ship, but the problem hasn’t been fixed. Is Gov. Abbott to blame? Caller Troy says it’s the federal government to blame — all those subsidies for renewable energy that isn’t reliable. Is the government responsible for high energy prices? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joe Biden
Person
Beto O'rourke
#Wfaa
