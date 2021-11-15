NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. 49ers, point spread, more

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 30-25-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $250 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Los Angeles also notched robust ATS marks when playing on the road (16-12, $280), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (21-16-2, $340), serving as the betting favorite (25-21-2, $190) and taking on NFC foes (25-16-1, $740). The ATS numbers for 2021 are rather pedestrian, with the Rams sporting a 4-5 overall record (minus-$150), 2-2 mark on the road (minus-$20) and 3-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$250). Citing other intriguing trends, the Rams are 10-1 ATS when chronicling the last 11 times the team scored 20 or fewer points the previous week ($890). On the flip side, Los Angeles has an 0-7 ATS mark versus San Francisco when counting the last seven times the Rams were favorites of -6.5 or less (minus-$770). After nine weeks of play, the Rams' explosive offense ranks third overall in passing offense (296.3 yards per game), fourth in total offense (399.3 yards per week), fifth in scoring offense (29.0 points per game), and 20th in rushing offense (103.0 ground yards per week).

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO