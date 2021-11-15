ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. 49ers, point spread, more

Cover picture for the articleRams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover) Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); 49ers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total) Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined. This will...

New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Day MNF: Rams vs 49ers odds and prediction for NFL Week 10

After a drubbing on the prime time televised stage on Sunday Night Football, the LA Rams have a chance to regroup on the stage of another prime time televised stage, this time that of Monday Night Football. But there is a problem. They must travel to San Francisco and do something that this team has not done for several years, defeat the 49ers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Rams -7.5 Over/under point total: 53. Ever since the Titans disclosed that running back Derrick Henry would need foot surgery, the line has sat in favor of the Rams by 7.5 points. While both of these teams possess firepower on offense, the Titans will have to recreate a new gameplan without their primary weapon available.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Rams vs 49ers MNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 30-25-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $250 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Los Angeles also notched robust ATS marks when playing on the road (16-12, $280), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (21-16-2, $340), serving as the betting favorite (25-21-2, $190) and taking on NFC foes (25-16-1, $740). The ATS numbers for 2021 are rather pedestrian, with the Rams sporting a 4-5 overall record (minus-$150), 2-2 mark on the road (minus-$20) and 3-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$250). Citing other intriguing trends, the Rams are 10-1 ATS when chronicling the last 11 times the team scored 20 or fewer points the previous week ($890). On the flip side, Los Angeles has an 0-7 ATS mark versus San Francisco when counting the last seven times the Rams were favorites of -6.5 or less (minus-$770). After nine weeks of play, the Rams' explosive offense ranks third overall in passing offense (296.3 yards per game), fourth in total offense (399.3 yards per week), fifth in scoring offense (29.0 points per game), and 20th in rushing offense (103.0 ground yards per week).
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Titans vs Rams: How to Watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Riding the wave of a four game win streak after a dominant 38-22 win over the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Rams are once again back home in the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium as they welcome to town quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans fresh off of a victory of their own.
NFL
CBS Sports

Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Rams vs. 49ers picks, NFL predictions from expert on 37-19 roll

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL schedule culminates with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Rams (7-2) are looking to join Arizona and Green Bay (8-2) atop the NFC with a win and are coming off a loss to Tennessee. Meanwhile, the 49ers (3-5) have lost five of their last six games and are just a half-game ahead of last place Seattle in the NFC West. San Francisco has lost eight straight games, including three that were played in Glendale, Ariz., last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How to Bet Monday Night Football: Rams vs. 49ers

The Los Angles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are set to take the field tonight on Monday Night Football. This matchup is the final one of Week 10, featuring a battle between NFC West teams hoping to close the gap with the division-leading Arizona Cardinals. Below you will find our...
GAMBLING
NBC Bay Area

NFL Rumors: How Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Used Vs. 49ers

Report: How OBJ will be utilized in Rams-49ers clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform Monday night at Levi's Stadium, but how will the star be integrated into the playbook against the 49ers?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Rams are looking to bounce back after a 28-16 loss to the Titans last week and will look to the vet Matthew Stafford to turn it up tonight. LA picked up Odell Beckham this week and we’ll see if they get to work right away. Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a 31-17 loss tonight and expect them to put out a better effort than they did last week against Arizona.
NFL
FOX Sports

Rams reel into bye week with first major concerns of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay's emotions were still running high Monday night when he boldly told a phalanx of television cameras and reporters the Los Angeles Rams would “come back freaking swinging” from consecutive losses heading into their bye week. “I almost said the wrong word there, and you...
NFL

