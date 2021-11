It’s suddenly time to be hopeful for the Miami Hurricanes. After getting off to its worst start in more than two decades, the Miami football team has strung together back-to-back wins against top-25 opponents to surge into the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal division race. The Hurricanes men’s basketball team, meanwhile, is getting ready to kick off the regular season Tuesday and expects to contend for the NCAA Tournament after missing out in each of the last two years.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO