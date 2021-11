The good old Lancia Aurelia has just been reborn as the ultimate high-end hotrod. Inspired by California’s outlaw culture, Thornley Kelham has set about restoring nine examples of the iconic 1950s racer for collectors. To recap, the Aurelia B20GT was the first car to ever be equipped with a V-6 and radial tires, which made it hugely ahead of its time. The British outfit’s take on the low-slung ride, fittingly dubbed the “Outlaw,” has that same aggressive attitude, but packs even more power and panache. The shop has actually already delivered a handful of revamped Outlaws, each featuring a tuned V-6 bored...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO