UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It was quite by accident that Hoben Thomas and Thomas Hettmansperger, both newly arrived faculty members at Penn State, met one day in 1967, but the chance meeting sparked a more-than-40-year research collaboration and longstanding family friendship. To honor that friendship, their families, and the important role that the field of statistics played in their lives, they have established the Hoben and Patricia Thomas and Thomas and Ann Hettmansperger Early Career Professorship in Statistics in the Penn State Eberly College of Science. The endowed position will rotate to promising faculty members in the first decade of their academic careers.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO