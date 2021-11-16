Incumbent Conrad Lee leading city council race against Dexter Borbe

Today the Portland City Clerk determined the winner of the At-Large Council race in public by lot after the ranked-choice instant runoff resulted in a numeric tie between candidates Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez. City Clerk Katherine Jones and Elections Administrator Paul Riley conducted the drawing of lots in public on the Ganley Plaza outside of City Hall at 10:00 AM on November 4, 2021. The candidates, members of the public and media were present to witness the drawing. The process, agreed to by both candidates in advance, consisted of each candidate verifying that their names were printed on indistinguishable pieces of cardstock paper. The candidates then each folded the cards in half and placed them into an antique wooden bowl. The Elections Administrator then tossed the cards around and lifted the bowl. The City Clerk then turned around and reached into the bowl to draw a name. She opened up the slip of paper, displayed it to the candidates, and then read the name out loud. Brandon Mazer was then declared the winner.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 15 DAYS AGO