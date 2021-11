by Mugo Odigwe, Charlie De Mar, and Marie Saavedra KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case. Meanwhile, issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to call for a mistrial again. The jury will resume their deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday. They have been deliberating approximately 16 hours over the past two days so far. About two hours into their second day of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury asked the judge to view some of the videos that were presented at...

