Cape Coral, FL

Nikki Fried pushes to phase out polystyrene food packaging

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– A shake-up to Florida’s food packaging.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, wants to phase out styrofoam use by thousands of businesses around the state.

Fried says styrofoam is bad for the environment and our health. She wants businesses to switch to biodegradable materials.

However many places have already gone green, like Vegan Life Drive-thru in Cape Coral. But officials say it’s going to take some time to see the trend across the entire state.

“Everything that we do here we want to protect the environment,” said Ryann Urban, the owner of Vegan Life Drive-thru. She says they never even considered using styrofoam. “We never wanted to do any styrofoam or anything like that because those things don’t decompose.”

However, restaurants, one of the biggest users of styrofoam won’t be impacted. That’s because restaurants are regulated by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, not the Department of Agriculture.

Fried’s phase-out will impact grocery stores, food markets, gas station convenience stores, and other businesses regulated by her department.

They’re all big users of polystyrene or styrofoam.

“I mean it can persist in our landfills for thousands of years,” said Chad Evers, an Environmental Professor at FGCU. “There’s a lot of chemicals used when it’s produced that go into the air and the water and that can have health impacts for people that live near where it’s produced.”

Under Fried’s new plan about 40,000, Florida businesses must submit reports on how much foam packaging is used each year. Then the businesses must reduce that amount incrementally each year by switching to biodegradable, safer alternative packaging.

That’s something Vegan Life already does. Urban said “it’s made from recycled pulp fiber recycled paper products that have already been used we do use some of the “compostable” plastic.”

Fried also says businesses can use products like bamboo or even hemp

