Cycling

Juul-Jensen signs up for another two years at Team BikeExchange

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Juul-Jensen is set to spend at least eight seasons with Team BikeExchange as the Danish rider...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

