After Republican candidates appeared to have swept four out of the five open seats on the Aurora City Council, a second Democratic candidate took the lead Friday in Ward 3. As of Friday evening, Democrat Ruben Medina has received 50.73% of counted votes, beating Republican opponent Jono Scott by 120 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. Official results are expected to be released next week.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO