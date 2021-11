Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 40 seconds. Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) and Leonardo announced at Dubai Airshow the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), that will strengthen the level of maintenance services for the growing fleet of AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this MOA, SAEI will enter a qualification process to be recognized as a Leonardo Authorized Service Centre in country for the bestselling AW139 model and will deliver basic maintenance for the type. The MOA also includes the addition of the AW169 helicopter and the AW609 TiltRotor in the future.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO