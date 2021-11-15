ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
 3 days ago

We need a weapon, because Paramount+ just debuted the first look...

dexerto.com

Halo CE terminal locations: All Combat Evolved terminals in Master Chief Collection

Here’s where to find each of the Halo Combat Evolved terminal locations in the Anniversary edition included in the Master Chief Collection. Halo CE terminals were added to the first Halo game as part of its remaster for the MCC. The anniversary edition of Halo Combat Evolved borrowed the feature from Halo 3, which is where terminals first appeared, and they’re also found in the Master Chief Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Update Celebrates 20 Years

Master Chief has spent the last twenty years becoming one of the most recognizable video game characters in history, and to celebrate, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has announced the addition of some fresh Halo-themed content coming over the next new months. The first update was implemented today and includes the “Orion” armor set for Halo 2: Anniversary, first seen in the original 1999 Halo reveal. Players can also grab some new weapon skins, back accessories, and some new Nameplates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Receives New 20th Anniversary Update

To coincide with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Halo series, 343 Industries has now pushed out a substantial new update in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As a whole, 343 says that The Master Chief Collection has become the franchise's "living legacy" as it collects nearly every installment in the long-running saga. Because of this, a number of new goodies have now been added to the game for players to collect as a way of celebrating Halo's birthday.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Master Chief's Grappleshot Takes The Spotlight In The Latest Halo Infinite Short Film

One new addition to the upcoming release Halo Infinite is the Grappleshot - you might have used it in the multiplayer. If you're curious to learn more about the new upgrade's backstory, then you should check out the latest UNSC Archives transmission, which touches on the surrounding lore. "Project Magnes" began life as a prototype device and was built by a civilian engineer at the height of the human-covenant conflict.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite opening level goes back to basics with Master Chief shooting aliens on a ship

The first level of the Halo Infinite campaign has been revealed, and it's a direct homage to how our adventures with Master Chief began. Microsoft and 343 Industries have focused their Halo Infinite gameplay reveals on Zeta Halo itself up to this point, but how exactly does the Chief get there from floating out in space? Well, judging by the first look that Game Informer got at Halo Infinite's opening level, he'll take a detour through a Banished ship first.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

I’ve never played a Halo, but I met Master Chief through memes

Despite owning an Xbox 360 as my first console, I’ve never played a single Halo in my life. Despite this, I’m weirdly familiar with Master Chief — or, at least, the meme version of Master Chief. I don’t really know about Master Chief’s canon story, or the struggles he faces,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Soap Review -- Is This What Master Chief Smells Like?

Microsoft is promoting the upcoming release of Halo Infinite in traditional and non-traditional ways alike. On the more unexpected side, Microsoft has partnered with soap company Dr. Squatch to create a new line of soap called Spartan Scrub. The makers of the soap sent me a block, and I am pleased to report it is a very good soap.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite’s Newest UNSC Archives Trailer is All About Master Chief’s Iconic Armour

In the lead-up to Halo Infinite’s launch, Microsoft and 343 Industries have regularly been releasing short films in a series called UNSC Archives that dive into the series’ lore. Having covered the origins of the Spartan armour’s energy shield and the new grappleshot, the newest UNSC Archives video, called “Lightbringers”, focuses on the Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir armour.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Third Halo Infinite ‘UNSC Archives’ teaser shows the sacrifices made to make Master Chief’s exoskeleton

Microsoft has been releasing a series of Halo Infinite teaser videos known as the ‘UNSC Archives’. These videos are live-action shorts that span a few minutes and offer a glimpse of the creation of Master Chief’s iconic arsenal. The teasers expand the lore of the Halo franchise, giving fans a rare view of the universe as shown through the eyes of human civilians. The third UNSC Archive was released today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Master Chief TV Show Actor Teases News For Xbox's 20th Anniversary On Monday

Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo TV show, has teased that "something very exciting" is going to happen on Monday, November 15. Halo's transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, replied to the tweet, saying, "crazy talk." The suggestion here is that Microsoft will finally show or further discuss the long-awaited Halo TV show on Monday as part of Xbox 20th anniversary festivities. Nothing is confirmed yet, however.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Live-Action TV Series Gets a Master Chief Teaser

Let’s not forget about the other mediums that Halo will be covering. The live-action Halo series will be debuting next year and in celebration of Halo’s birthday, we got an itty bitty Grunt-sized teaser, which is still like 6′ tall. Paramount+ released a short teaser featuring our boy, Master Chief....
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

‘Halo’ TV Series Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

A brief 30-second teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Halo TV series coming to Paramount+. The first teaser features the iconic main character of Halo, Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The trailer shows Schreiber donning the suit with shots showing the gloves, the 117 insignia, and a carving in his back that appears to resemble his helmet. The end of the trailer features a voice saying “Hello Master Chief,” which is most likely Cortana (Jen Taylor).
TV SERIES
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite review in progress: Eyes up, Chief

It’s official: after a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is finally starting to roll out to users. Multiplayer is now live on all platforms in a beta that’s a full release in everything but name; a single-player (decidedly, as co-op isn’t included) campaign follows from 9 December here in Australia. As...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

First 'Halo' Live-Action Show Teaser Gives Us a Look at Master Chief's Suit and Iconic Gregorian Chant

At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Halo Infinite's Campaign Promises Master Chief's Last Stand

Without Halo, there wouldn’t be an Xbox. Bungie’s seminal shooter single-handedly made Microsoft’s first home console worth owning back in 2001. Not only that, it proved that the first-person shooter genre could thrive on consoles, not just PCs. Halo is a pretty big deal. Halo Infinite promises to be the...
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Halo Teaser Features a Look at Master Chief’s Armor

Paramount+ and Xbox today revealed the first teaser trailer for Halo during the 20th Xbox Anniversary Celebration. The teaser, which you can watch below, features your first look at Master Chief’s armor in the series. Showtime is producing the series in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The Halo...
VIDEO GAMES

