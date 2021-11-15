See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

Here’s where to find each of the Halo Combat Evolved terminal locations in the Anniversary edition included in the Master Chief Collection. Halo CE terminals were added to the first Halo game as part of its remaster for the MCC. The anniversary edition of Halo Combat Evolved borrowed the feature from Halo 3, which is where terminals first appeared, and they’re also found in the Master Chief Collection.
Master Chief has spent the last twenty years becoming one of the most recognizable video game characters in history, and to celebrate, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has announced the addition of some fresh Halo-themed content coming over the next new months. The first update was implemented today and includes the “Orion” armor set for Halo 2: Anniversary, first seen in the original 1999 Halo reveal. Players can also grab some new weapon skins, back accessories, and some new Nameplates.
To coincide with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Halo series, 343 Industries has now pushed out a substantial new update in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As a whole, 343 says that The Master Chief Collection has become the franchise's "living legacy" as it collects nearly every installment in the long-running saga. Because of this, a number of new goodies have now been added to the game for players to collect as a way of celebrating Halo's birthday.
In anticipation of the release of Halo Infinite, Microsoft and 343 Industries has begun a traditional marketing campaign seen utilized when past Halo titles have released. Microsoft has launched the UNSC Archives, a series of videos that will delve into personal stories from across the game's universe. The first story...
Ahead of Halo Infinite’s December release, some of the development team at 343 Industries have offered up a few more details on the game’s battle pass system and how it will work as a part of the free-to-play multiplayer. Back in June of this year, Live Team Design Director, Ryan...
One new addition to the upcoming release Halo Infinite is the Grappleshot - you might have used it in the multiplayer. If you're curious to learn more about the new upgrade's backstory, then you should check out the latest UNSC Archives transmission, which touches on the surrounding lore. "Project Magnes" began life as a prototype device and was built by a civilian engineer at the height of the human-covenant conflict.
The first level of the Halo Infinite campaign has been revealed, and it's a direct homage to how our adventures with Master Chief began. Microsoft and 343 Industries have focused their Halo Infinite gameplay reveals on Zeta Halo itself up to this point, but how exactly does the Chief get there from floating out in space? Well, judging by the first look that Game Informer got at Halo Infinite's opening level, he'll take a detour through a Banished ship first.
Despite owning an Xbox 360 as my first console, I’ve never played a single Halo in my life. Despite this, I’m weirdly familiar with Master Chief — or, at least, the meme version of Master Chief. I don’t really know about Master Chief’s canon story, or the struggles he faces,...
Microsoft is promoting the upcoming release of Halo Infinite in traditional and non-traditional ways alike. On the more unexpected side, Microsoft has partnered with soap company Dr. Squatch to create a new line of soap called Spartan Scrub. The makers of the soap sent me a block, and I am pleased to report it is a very good soap.
In the lead-up to Halo Infinite’s launch, Microsoft and 343 Industries have regularly been releasing short films in a series called UNSC Archives that dive into the series’ lore. Having covered the origins of the Spartan armour’s energy shield and the new grappleshot, the newest UNSC Archives video, called “Lightbringers”, focuses on the Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir armour.
Microsoft has been releasing a series of Halo Infinite teaser videos known as the ‘UNSC Archives’. These videos are live-action shorts that span a few minutes and offer a glimpse of the creation of Master Chief’s iconic arsenal. The teasers expand the lore of the Halo franchise, giving fans a rare view of the universe as shown through the eyes of human civilians. The third UNSC Archive was released today.
Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo TV show, has teased that "something very exciting" is going to happen on Monday, November 15. Halo's transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, replied to the tweet, saying, "crazy talk." The suggestion here is that Microsoft will finally show or further discuss the long-awaited Halo TV show on Monday as part of Xbox 20th anniversary festivities. Nothing is confirmed yet, however.
Let’s not forget about the other mediums that Halo will be covering. The live-action Halo series will be debuting next year and in celebration of Halo’s birthday, we got an itty bitty Grunt-sized teaser, which is still like 6′ tall. Paramount+ released a short teaser featuring our boy, Master Chief....
A brief 30-second teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Halo TV series coming to Paramount+. The first teaser features the iconic main character of Halo, Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The trailer shows Schreiber donning the suit with shots showing the gloves, the 117 insignia, and a carving in his back that appears to resemble his helmet. The end of the trailer features a voice saying “Hello Master Chief,” which is most likely Cortana (Jen Taylor).
As part of Monday’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of the XBox console, Paramount+ has dropped a teaser-trailer for its much-anticipated upcoming TV show based on the hit Halo game series. The new show, bound for the streaming service in 2022, was co-produced by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Television...
It’s official: after a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is finally starting to roll out to users. Multiplayer is now live on all platforms in a beta that’s a full release in everything but name; a single-player (decidedly, as co-op isn’t included) campaign follows from 9 December here in Australia. As...
At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.
Without Halo, there wouldn’t be an Xbox. Bungie’s seminal shooter single-handedly made Microsoft’s first home console worth owning back in 2001. Not only that, it proved that the first-person shooter genre could thrive on consoles, not just PCs. Halo is a pretty big deal. Halo Infinite promises to be the...
Paramount+ and Xbox today revealed the first teaser trailer for Halo during the 20th Xbox Anniversary Celebration. The teaser, which you can watch below, features your first look at Master Chief’s armor in the series. Showtime is producing the series in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The Halo...
Comments / 0