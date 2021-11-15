See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

The first level of the Halo Infinite campaign has been revealed, and it's a direct homage to how our adventures with Master Chief began. Microsoft and 343 Industries have focused their Halo Infinite gameplay reveals on Zeta Halo itself up to this point, but how exactly does the Chief get there from floating out in space? Well, judging by the first look that Game Informer got at Halo Infinite's opening level, he'll take a detour through a Banished ship first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO