Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Public Health recommends COVID-19 booster shots especially for those most at risk

By Scott Sheahen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Cooler temperatures are heading California’s way and as the temperature drops and the sun sets earlier, people tend to spend more time indoors.

Health experts say when more people are indoors there’s a greater likelihood of COVID-19 spreading.

Public health officials are encouraging people - especially those at greater risk - to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, if eligible, to prepare for the holiday season and winter weather.

To find where you can get your booster shot, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health website or MyTurn.ca.gov .

SANTA BARBARA, CA
Comments / 0

