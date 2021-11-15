ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Just Listed In Lakeshore Club!

 5 days ago

1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Lakeshore Club is a beautifully maintained building...

59 Ann Drive S

Magnificent Home with Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting, Custom Molding, High End Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar, Large Dining Room/Living Area. Home Office on Second Floor, Upper Floor is an Primary Bedroom with Huge En-Suite Bathroom and a Private Deck with Park and Water Views. Converted Garage Became a Great Space for Additional Den/Bed. The magnificent backyard with Pool and Deck for all your entertaining needs. Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms ,Sliders leading to the Beautiful Pool and Amazing Space and Views!
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Tannersville

Do you hanker for the glitz and bling of the ’80s? This period piece has your name on it. Surprisingly, it’s aged very gracefully. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last week, we offered you a house designed for...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed In Sandalwood Estates!

2 Bed, 2/1 Bath Newly renovated townhouse with a new roof, impact glass, tile flooring, & freshly painted throughout! Sandalwood Estates has a basketball court and play area, and is situated just south of all that the PGA Boulevard corridor has to offer. Find out more: https://bit.ly/3ocDzJf Contact Jamie Garber...
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Traditional Trinity in Fairmount

This handsome little house is a pure example of the form: no extensions, no kitchen in the basement, nothing added but a touch of contemporary style. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for a decent little starter home...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Jenni Lee of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Oceanfront Big Island Villa for $4.75 Million

KAILUA-KONA, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 76-6168 Alii Drive by Jenni Lee for $4.75 million. Drive through the custom palm leaf gate of Hale Pua, the "House of Flowers" and step into this stunning one-of-a-kind resort-style oceanfront villa with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. This indoor/outdoor oasis was featured in The Wall Street Journal for its heavenly location among the ocean breezes and the soothing sound of the waves which gives everyone tranquility and peace.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

129 Paloma Avenue

Incredibly charming home just steps from the beach! Nestled behind a beautifully landscaped yard, this lovely home is the perfect beach retreat. Spacious, private living room overlooks the front patio and is perfect for entertaining. The rear of the home--with its abundant skylights admitting beams of sunlight--features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a beautiful family room, dining area and updated kitchen, all opening onto a large deck and landscaped yard. The primary bedroom is flooded with light and has high ceilings, backyard access and ample closet space. Two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom complete the home. Modernized with hardwood floors, designer lighting, stone counters and stylish finishes throughout. Walking distance to downtown Pacifica, a block to the beach and easy access to commuting make this a dream home.
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Victorian in Lambertville

This spruced-up American classic may well be one of the loveliest antiques currently on sale in Lambertville. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Lovers of vintage furniture and decorative objects have made Lambertville s destination rivaling its Pennsylvania sister...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rehabbed Rowhouse in Cedar Park

This unusually sophisticated rehab takes the house’s traditional style and character and mixes it with both rustic and modern elements. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. We have a rule here on the PhillyMag Real Estate & Home channel:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Upgraded Alley Trinity in Queen Village

You’ll love this deal: a Queen Village trinity that got the Rittenhouse Square treatment at an East Passyunk price. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One of the things that make trinities such great starter homes is the prices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed On Singer Island!

3 Bed, 4.5 Bath + Den/Office Condo This exquisite & luxurious home is located in one of Singer Island's most prestigious waterfront communities, 5000 North Ocean. Spectacular floor plan offers unparalleled finishes & appointments and maximizes a stunning flow-through design with full-height sliding glass doors & windows to take full advantage of breathtaking ocean views to the east & Intracoastal/city views to the west.
REAL ESTATE
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Welcomes the Spot on Lakeshore

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Zachary Bond whose new restaurant, The Spot on Lakeshore, at 7272 Lakeshore Boulevard occupies the space that played a big role in his development as a chef. “I worked at the Lakeshore Eatery right around the time when it opened. It was the...
MENTOR, OH
luxuryrealestate.com

100 The Strand

A complete reboot and refresh of this radiant home has just been completed!! And let’s face it - if you had your choice of places to live on The Strand, in a first, second or even a third home, of course you want a corner lot!! Corners are the best for obvious reasons: 1) you can really see the scale and detail of the home; 2) you get more air and light; 3) you have a more panoramic view; AND 4) you get the use of about 15 feet of additional land, like having 45 feet of Strand frontage. And of the few corners that exist; the best corners are the south facing corners, because the yards get more sun. This absolutely radiant 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Italian Villa is situated on such a lot. With nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, this home was built with impeccable detail by its current owner, and has a fabulous floor plan for any specific profile. The living level is on the ground floor, taking full advantage of all of the Strand level outdoor living space. The great room incorporates small bone painted cabinetry, and sophisticated granite counters with gleaming stone floors laid in a Versailles pattern, a breakfast bar and formal dining area, with coffered and white beamed ceilings. all open to the Family area and of course surrounded by glass to drink in the views. There is a separate family room on this level with an elegant fireplace, white beamed ceiling, and beautiful hickory pecan floors, that also highlight the bedroom floor above. The Master Bedroom has stunning corner views of the sand and Palos Verdes, with lots of space for luxuriating in the tub, and that spacious sal-in closet that so many Strand homes lack. The roof deck is an added bonus. It's massive and private and, of course, has brilliant panoramic vistas. Two more en suite bedrooms are located on this level. The fourth bedroom is in the basement, and sits next to a downstairs family game and screening room that could double as an additional bedroom if needed. The two car garage has a showroom floor, and there are an additional 5+ spaces available on site!!. The best part is the yard. It is a continuous fenced stone patio with BBQ, Fountain, Fire Pit table and play area that make it an oasis in the sand. Close to fantastic Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach restaurants, There is no place you would rather be.
HOME & GARDEN
luxuryrealestate.com

NEW Ultra High-End Luxury Homes COMING SOON!

Echo Fine Properties Luxury Real Estate Agent Craig Heger is teaming up with Craig Dell of 21st Century Property Group to develop a new standard of luxury living in Palm Beach County. With over 10 brand new ultra high-end luxury homes in Steeplechase in Palm Beach Gardens to Symphony of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

534 Catalina Drive

Gorgeously remodeled throughout, this exquisite property exudes elegance. With a flowing open floor plan spanning approximately 3636 sq ft, the home presents a chic yet comfortable esthetic, contemporary design & details, and loads of natural light and storage space. A large enclosed front yard at the entry frames the perfect space for social gatherings and relaxation. With a layout designed for indoor-outdoor living, the home’s interior is anchored around a private courtyard with a spa-like pool, while boasting high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and expansive living spaces. The lower level showcases multiple living rooms, a large fireplace, built-ins, wainscoting, laundry room, television/playroom/ office, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen complete with a farmhouse sink, oversized center island, breakfast bar and high-end stainless steel appliances by Wolf and Sub Zero. Upstairs, the home’s master is truly its own retreat, yielding another fireplace and a jaw-dropping massive bathroom with a freestanding tub, large walk-in shower with iron doors, tons of closet space, and elegant tiling. Three other bedrooms provide additional space for guests. The home also offers a new HEPA and UV filtration system, carbon and water softening filters for the entire house, and an oversized three-car garage with epoxy flooring. Located in the coveted community of Newport Heights, you’ll enjoy access to all the luxuries that make the local lifestyle one of the most desirable in the world.
HOME & GARDEN
luxuryrealestate.com

Go Pending With Penny!

Take a look at these incredible BallenIsles properties our super agent Penny Burke is representing! 2 Under Contract and 1 still on the market!. https://www.echofineproperties.com/about/agents/penny-burke/. Contact Penny with all your Real Estate needs:. Phone: 561.320.2567. Email: Penny@EchoFineProperties.com. What's Your Florida Home Worth? Check Out Your Home's Value? http://bit.ly/EchoMarketValue.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

10 Luxurious Bathroom Amenities for 2022

It is nearly impossible to go back to having a plain bathroom once you’ve had a great experience with a carefully designed one. Say what you want about being spoiled but luxurious bathroom amenities need not put a dent in your checkbook. We got the perfect list for your future luxury bathroom upgrades that are perfect additions to your luxury real estate below!
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxuryrealestate.com

Make the Right Decision When Renovating or Buying A New Home

A lot of people feel that they need to renovate their home after they’ve been living in it for a few years. Some may feel that their current home is no longer meeting their living requirements and may want to move to a new place. This can be an expensive predicament, as moving often means buying a new home and renovating can be quite pricey as well. If you are in the same situation and are not sure about what to do, you are not alone. This is a common issue experienced by homeowners with changing needs and there is no answer that fits everyone. The best decision for you will be based on your specific situation and you can find out the answer for that by using our 4-step guide below.
INTERIOR DESIGN

