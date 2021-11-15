Just Listed In Lakeshore Club!

A complete reboot and refresh of this radiant home has just been completed!! And let’s face it - if you had your choice of places to live on The Strand, in a first, second or even a third home, of course you want a corner lot!! Corners are the best for obvious reasons: 1) you can really see the scale and detail of the home; 2) you get more air and light; 3) you have a more panoramic view; AND 4) you get the use of about 15 feet of additional land, like having 45 feet of Strand frontage. And of the few corners that exist; the best corners are the south facing corners, because the yards get more sun. This absolutely radiant 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Italian Villa is situated on such a lot. With nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, this home was built with impeccable detail by its current owner, and has a fabulous floor plan for any specific profile. The living level is on the ground floor, taking full advantage of all of the Strand level outdoor living space. The great room incorporates small bone painted cabinetry, and sophisticated granite counters with gleaming stone floors laid in a Versailles pattern, a breakfast bar and formal dining area, with coffered and white beamed ceilings. all open to the Family area and of course surrounded by glass to drink in the views. There is a separate family room on this level with an elegant fireplace, white beamed ceiling, and beautiful hickory pecan floors, that also highlight the bedroom floor above. The Master Bedroom has stunning corner views of the sand and Palos Verdes, with lots of space for luxuriating in the tub, and that spacious sal-in closet that so many Strand homes lack. The roof deck is an added bonus. It's massive and private and, of course, has brilliant panoramic vistas. Two more en suite bedrooms are located on this level. The fourth bedroom is in the basement, and sits next to a downstairs family game and screening room that could double as an additional bedroom if needed. The two car garage has a showroom floor, and there are an additional 5+ spaces available on site!!. The best part is the yard. It is a continuous fenced stone patio with BBQ, Fountain, Fire Pit table and play area that make it an oasis in the sand. Close to fantastic Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach restaurants, There is no place you would rather be.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO