Presidential Election

Barone: History has some bad news for Biden Democrats

 5 days ago
As in the 1880s, we live in an era of polarized partisan parity, in which changes of opinion among independent voters can sweep election results. One year ago, Joe Biden was elected president with 51% of the popular vote. Now, with his job approval down to 42%, his party is in...

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. "Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.
House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
