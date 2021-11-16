ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OSU study details benefits of water births

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University researchers conducted the largest study of water births to date and found that there is no increased risk of death or major trauma by giving birth in this way. In fact, water births...

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Enriched Infant Formula Offers No Academic Benefit Later: Study

Infants who are given nutrient- or supplement-enriched formula milk do not later have higher academic scores as adolescents than those fed with standard formula, a study published online in the BMJ suggests. One goal of modifying infant formula has been to make long-term cognitive outcomes similar to those for breast-fed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Click10.com

Birth control pills have secondary benefit for some women

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A team of scientists from the United Kingdom has found that oral contraceptives have a secondary benefit in women with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. Dr. Trisha Shah, a fertility specialist with Conceptions Florida, said the study showed that birth control pills lowered the risk of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Major OSU water birth study finds no increased risk of death, major trauma

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University researchers have conducted the largest study of water births to date and found they were associated with better overall outcomes than non-water births. Water births had a lower risk of several maternal and neonatal outcomes, including postpartum hemorrhage and hospitalization soon after delivery, and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Women pregnant with boys mount fewer antibodies to COVID-19 infection

A new study shows an unborn baby's sex affects his or her mom's immune response to a COVID-19 infection, and women pregnant with boys could face even greater risks. Medical experts have said pregnant women are three times more likely to wind up in the ICU if they get infected with COVID-19, and nearly twice as likely to die from the virus, compared to women who aren't pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study details how gut microbiome communicates with immune system

Bath University researchers have put forward an intriguing theory as to how the gut microbiome communicates with the immune system in work that further defines their roles in the onset of Ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease. The team believes the production of short-chain fatty acids and secondary bile acids...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Management#Anesthesia#Giving Birth#Infectious Diseases#Hemorrhages#Osu#Oregon State University
Alamosa Valley Courier

Cancer survivors continue to benefit from Larry Holder Study

ALAMOSA – Improving the physical, social and mental well-being of cancer patients well into post-cancer life is crucial for understanding ways to combat the long-term effects of the disease. The Adams State University Kinesiology Department has been doing just that since 2018. As an Adams State graduate student Danielle P....
ALAMOSA, CO
Washington Square News

Vaccinated pregnant people pass COVID antibodies to their babies, Langone study finds

Jenna Silverstein got the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot while she was pregnant — one of the 35% of pregnant people aged 18-49 to receive a vaccine. Because Silverstein, an OB-GYN and chief resident at NYU Langone Helath, has an increased risk of exposure to the virus, she decided it was safer to get the vaccine and booster shot while pregnant instead of waiting to give birth.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
villagerpublishing.com

Pre-Conception to Perfect Pregnancy & Solutions to Infertility & Post-Partum (Part 1 of 2)!

This article is the result of a recent suicide of the relative of a dear friend of mine, just weeks after giving birth, and the cause…post-partum depression. To fully understand the cause of this tragedy and how it could have been prevented, along with preventing the many pre- and post- health challenges related to giving birth today, I want to share what I have discovered that is being over-looked, starting from 1) miscarriages and infertility, 2) pre-conception to pregnancy to delivery to post-partum, and 3) then women’s health issues that may surface years after delivery, especially for women who have had multiple births.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Centre Daily

Recall: The pain medication in the bottle doesn’t match the label on the bottle

A dangerous packaging mistake caused Bryant Ranch Prepack to recall 500 mg tablets of Methocarbamol, the generic form of muscle relaxer/pain medication Robaxin. Bryant is recalling one lot of 30-count, 60-count and 90-count bottles. While the bottles are labeled as having 500 mg tablets, the tablets are 750 mg strength.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy