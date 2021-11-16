OSU study details benefits of water births

This article is the result of a recent suicide of the relative of a dear friend of mine, just weeks after giving birth, and the cause…post-partum depression. To fully understand the cause of this tragedy and how it could have been prevented, along with preventing the many pre- and post- health challenges related to giving birth today, I want to share what I have discovered that is being over-looked, starting from 1) miscarriages and infertility, 2) pre-conception to pregnancy to delivery to post-partum, and 3) then women’s health issues that may surface years after delivery, especially for women who have had multiple births.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO