We may have exhausted the overtime trend throughout the week, but what a ride it was. 15 of the 39 games from Tuesday to Saturday needed extra time for an incredible 38.5% hit rate on wagers that typically hover around +300. An over trend could be replacing the overtime pattern; as nine of 12 games, last night eclipsed their respective totals. We get a busier than usual Sunday, with five more NHL games scheduled for tonight.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO