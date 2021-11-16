ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Village welcomes 310 new micro-homes to its community designed and built for formerly unhoused people!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity First! Village’s Tiny Victories 2.0 rollout welcomes 310 new micro-homes to the bustling community designed and constructed for unhoused individuals. In East Austin, Texas, the Community First! Village is comprised of 230 micro-homes designed, constructed, and priced for unhoused individuals. Developed and run by Texas nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes,...

www.yankodesign.com

