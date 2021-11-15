ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dreadhead Cowboy' cannot call Lightfoot to testify in his defense, judge rules

Cover picture for the articleThe “Dreadhead Cowboy” will not be able to call Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a witness during his criminal trial, a Cook County judge ruled Monday. Adam Hollingsworth, who gained national fame and adoration last year attending protests and community events on horseback, wanted to call Lightfoot as a character witness. Lightfoot’s...

