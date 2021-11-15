ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Electrical service reliability webinar Nov. 18

Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZIWZ_0cxk92yd00

Annual report reviews power outages and trends

The annual electrical reliability workshop will be a virtual webinar this year on Thursday, Nov. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. At the workshop, Puget Sound Energy will present a report about its electrical service reliability.

The workshop brings together city staff, Puget Sound Energy staff and community stakeholders to discuss PSE's report. Required by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for PSE's entire system, the report covers the frequency and duration of power outages to measure the reliability of PSE's Bellevue circuits. The report identifies performance trends and provides information concerning unplanned outages.

Join the virtual workshop at https://cityofbellevue.zoom.us/j/91718433928 using the passcode: 195853.

The city is required to consider the location of existing and proposed utilities and potential utility corridors in its land use planning. The city must also plan for the adequate provision of utilities consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan goals and objectives. A reliable power supply is important to Bellevue residents, businesses and stakeholders as the city plans for the future. Although it is important to the city’s electrical facilities planning, the Energize Eastside project is not part of the annual electrical reliability webinar and will not be addressed during the report or discussion.

An electrical reliability workshop was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 health protocols in place at the time but 2020 data, along with reports from prior years, are available on the city’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue again earns Digital Cities recognition

For the fifth year in a row, Bellevue has been named among the top cities in the country for digital innovation, the Center of Digital Government announced Tuesday. Bellevue took third place in 2021 Digital Cities Survey among cities with a population between 125,000-249,999. The city was number 1 in 2020 and 2018, to go with another third-place finish in 2019 and fourth place in 2017.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: Economic progress reports

Plus, mid-biennium budget conversation continues and city prepares for winter weather season. On Monday, the City Council received a regular quarterly economic development update and a report on the results of a recently completed biennial business survey. The survey is conducted every two years (since 2015) and is a valuable way for the city to understand the needs of local businesses and provide high-quality services.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: Smart debt management

Plus, legislative priorities and cricket in Bellevue discussed. On Monday, the City Council received a report with details about refinancing certain bonds held by the city, which could result in significant cost savings in the current market environment. The city issued limited tax general obligation bonds in 2012 and 2013...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, WA
133
Followers
225
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Bellevue (/ˈbɛlvjuː/ BEL-vyoo) is a city in the Eastside region of King County, Washington, United States, located across Lake Washington from Seattle. It is the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area and has variously been characterized as an edge city, a suburb, boomburb, or satellite city. Its population was 122,363 at the 2010 census and 148,164 in a 2019 census estimate. The city's name is derived from the French term belle vue ("beautiful view").

Comments / 0

Community Policy