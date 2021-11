In many ways, the Rockets’ 112-104 loss to Detroit on Wednesday was indicative of how the season has gone so far. The youthful Rockets found themselves in a hole early, eventually found their way out only to be unable to make enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win. It has played out into a 1-10 start that has the team teetering somewhere between optimism for the future and frustrated with not being able to get over the hump right now.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO