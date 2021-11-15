ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Terrors of Traffic

By Julia Spande
Chicago Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars in Hyde Park are a real danger undermined by the University’s portrayal of a violent South Side. We had committed none of the classic pedestrian blunders. It was 3 p.m., we were wearing sweaters in primary colors, drinking only coffee, crossing legally after looking both ways down a mostly empty...

www.chicagomaroon.com

chicagotheatrereview.com

A Study in Terror and Alienation

As the pandemic gradually releases its stranglehold on Chicago, allowing live theatre to return for audiences who are fully vaccinated and masked, audiences are being treated to a remount of Steppenwolf’s last brilliant production before the shutdown. In early 2020, Anna D. Shapiro called this play “a study in terror and alienation.” She had no idea then how prophetic her description was at that time. Tracy Letts’ searing drama is another case of Art imitating life. Now, almost two years later, we find ourselves sloshing through a crazy world of constant lying, disputes with scientific fact, riotous assaults on the Capitol, bizarre QAnon conspiracy theories and a political party that’s sold its soul to every hate-filled, Right-wing group in America. It’s a frightening scenario that keeps some of us up late at night, provoking distrust of almost everything and everyone. Tracy Letts couldn’t have had a clearer crystal ball when he wrote this play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

4 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the Williamsbridge section. A police source tells CBS2 this is another case of illegal guns possibly being used. Another shooting is devastating another New York City family. This time, Jasmin Willoughby is dealing with the pain after her nephew was shot near Barnes and Burke avenues. “I just bury one sister. Now this comes. It can’t happen,” she told CBS2’s Cory James. “I’m surprised because he doesn’t even talk. He’s very quiet, you know. He doesn’t even talk.” Police say two shooters sitting the back...
BRONX, NY
cwbchicago.com

Men raid Mag Mile store and target another nearby; ‘Unfortunately, we have some looting going on,’ South Side alderman says

Chicago police leaders activated the city’s anti-looting plan to protect the Central Business District on Friday evening after a series of incidents downtown and in outlying neighborhoods. The incidents cropped up hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in Kenosha. “This is not a drill,” a police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Bus Crashes Into KFC On Western Avenue On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Western Avenue in the Near West Side’s Tri-Taylor community late Friday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a tow truck was at the scene by 10 p.m. to haul away the wrecked bus. At 7:17 p.m., the bus jumped the curb on Western Avenue, plowed over a street sign, and then crashed into the KFC at 1144 S. Western Ave., right off Roosevelt Road. The bus dented the back wall of the KFC, but did not break through. CTA bus plows into a #KFC at Western...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people wounded in overnight shooting at Berwyn bar

BERWYN, Ill. — Four people were wounded in an overnight shooting at a bar in Berwyn, according to police. Police said officers arrived at Tipsys’ Tap at 6802 West 26th Street just before 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered four people inside the establishment who had sustained gunshot wounds. The suspected […]
BERWYN, IL
CBS New York

2 Wanted In Connection To Violent Robbery At Brooklyn Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn. It happened Sunday inside a multi-unit residential building near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick. Police are trying to find two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say around 8:20 p.m., two men entered the building and began checking apartment doors until they found an unlocked unit. A 23-year-old man was inside the apartment when the two men entered. According to police, they demanded the man hand over his property and threatened violence if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Maroon

"Survivor: Chicago": Surviving More Than Just a UChicago Education

I sat down with Callie Rosenzweig, a second-year in the College and the co-founder of Survivor: Chicago, on a Thursday afternoon. Compared to her COVID-tarnished first year, Callie’s autumn quarter began with a bang. Last spring, she sent out a Facebook poll asking for student submissions to participate in a UChicago game of Survivor. She received over 50 applicants for the cast, and ultimately accepted 17 players who she thought “wanted to win.” Over the summer, she and a small group of students planned the game’s logistics. What started as a click on Facebook became a fully-formed film production. Between cast and crew, the first season of Survivor: Chicago has 25 members.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Alert Residents Of Recent Robberies In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Area One detectives are warning residents in Chicago Lawn of recent robberies in the area. The recent robberies occurred during the month of November. In each incident, the offender(s) would approach the victim and demanded their property, according to authorities. The incident times and locations: 7600 Block of South Cicero on November 16, 2021 at 02:40 P.M. Block of South Cicero on November 16, 2021 at 04:50 P.M. Authorities describe the offender(s) as a Black male between the ages of 12 and 20, 5’03 to 6’00, 120 to 150 lbs. Police reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Outline Plan To Keep University Of Chicago Safe And Informed In Wake Of Murder Of Recent Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng, Fears About Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were calls for action Wednesday night on the campus of the University of Chicago, one week after the high-profile broad-daylight murder of a former student. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Chicago Police and school leaders tried to reassure students they will be safe. This came a day after students pushed for changes during a protest. Chicago Police and University of Chicago Police will be working more jointly moving forward. A safety plan discussed Wednesday night entails live cameras from a new operations center soon set to open, and keeping campus police and students in the loop about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Temps In Chicago Are Dropping, But Outdoor Dining Tents Are Going Up And ‘Here To Stay’

CHICAGO (CBS) — As temperatures drop, tents are going up for outdoor, heated dining. Now that eating inside is allowed, how much longer will tents and igloos be on city streets and sidewalks? CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from the West Loop where he spoke to restaurant owners who want to see them stay. A greenhouse on the sidewalk that one owner said is not going away because COVID is still here. A view from above Randolph street in the West Loop shows it. The familiar canopies coming back on sidewalks and streets as the frigid temperatures settle in. “The COVID cases are not...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Hosting ‘Gun Turn In’ Event In Effort To Make Communities Safer

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns. CPD is having a ‘Gun Turn In’ event Saturday on the city’s west side. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker talked with Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks about the program, which offer a $100 gift card, per weapon. “You walk in, we make sure the gun is safe meaning that there’s no ammunition or live rounds in it. you walk out with a $100 gift card,” said Brooks. “You can spend that any way you would spend any other credit card. It doesn’t have a name on it, we don’t know who you are. the most important thing is how can we make this community a safer place.” They are also giving $10 gift cards for BB guns. The Chicago police ‘Gun Turn In’ is happening tomorrow at the Lighthouse Gospel Baptist Church at 3004 W. Lexington from 10 to 2 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL

