Public Health

How the pandemic has impacted people’s financial and health decisions

KGUN 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Jones Trust Co. is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. During the Covid-19 pandemic, one third of U.S. adults had a conversation with close family members about their end-of-life plans and preferences....

www.kgun9.com

ABC4

How the COVID-19 pandemic has increased misinformation of public health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Health doctors are discussing how misinformation has led people to decline COVID-19 vaccines, reject public health measures, and use unproven treatments. The nation’s trust in public health has significantly gone down during the pandemic. And U of U Health doctors are seeing this happening all […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
healthitanalytics.com

How COVID-19 Is Impacting Rural Population Health

While the first wave of COVID-19 greatly affected those living in urban areas, researchers saw more cases and deaths in rural populations in the most recent surge. “This is the first study coming out of Appalachia,” said Sunil Sharma, study lead and chief of West Virginia University’s pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine section.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radio Business Report

VAB Report Shows The Pandemic’s Lingering Impacts

What stands out from the VAB’s research is the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the TV advertising landscape. How has revenue recovered from the onset of a pandemic that saw generally steep declines and where some categories continue to experience slower than hoped for rebounds? A panel of experts will come together Tuesday, November 16 at Forecast 2022 for a provocative discussion about who is going to “show us the money” in the year to come.
TV & VIDEOS
californiahealthline.org

As Workers Struggle With Pandemic’s Impact, Employers Expand Mental Health Benefits

As the covid-19 pandemic burns through its second year, the path forward for American workers remains unsettled, with many continuing to work from home while policies for maintaining a safe workplace evolve. In its 2021 Employer Health Benefits Survey, released Wednesday, KFF found that many employers have ramped up mental health and other benefits to provide support for their workers during uncertain times.
MENTAL HEALTH
Clinton Herald

Researchers start to uncover the pandemic's impact on mental health

Depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some people, according to a new study aiming to cast light on links between the pandemic and mental health. Researchers examined the records of 4,633 people at a large health care system in Utah who were screened for depression during a primary care visit. They completed a questionnaire before the pandemic and again during. Nearly 4 in 10 people reported new or continuing depression in the first year of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

3 ways the pandemic has advanced personalized health care

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed US public health systems. There has been a shift towards more personalized, community-based systems. New study reveals key areas of change where care is delivered and received. It’s been almost two years since the pandemic made its way to US shores. Like much of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How have people's daily activities affected mood during the COVID-19 pandemic?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a stable routine—including physical exercise, hobbies, regular sleep hours, and minimal time spent in front of the computer—has helped people maintain a good mood, according to results from a new study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being. Four times a day for two weeks in...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

US to buy 10 mn Pfizer Covid-19 treatments for $5.3 bn

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the United States is buying 10 million courses of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment pill, in a $5.3 billion deal he touted as "critical" to fighting the pandemic. While emphasizing that widely-available vaccines remain America's "strongest tool" in the fight against Covid-19, Biden said the antiviral "treatment could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
byu.edu

Financial insecurity, mental health conditions predict severe loneliness during pandemic

The pandemic has increased loneliness, but for some more than others. Before the COVID pandemic, experts like BYU psychology professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad were already worried about another affliction spreading worldwide: loneliness. In multiple studies, Holt-Lunstad and her colleagues documented how our increasing sense of loneliness is damaging our health more than familiar widespread epidemics like obesity or alcoholism, causing problems such as depression, reduced cognitive functioning, even earlier death.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wxxinews.org

Connections: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.
ROCHESTER, NY

Community Policy