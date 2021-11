Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted a one-term presidency for President Biden on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, first of all, you now know why I wrote "Beyond Biden" instead of writing anti-Biden because is he doing such a great job of being the leading anti-Biden in the country. A couple of things I thought about it and first of all it is sad and a little frightening that the commander-in-chief, the guy in charge of nuclear weapons and who represents America and the world looks this confused, weak, feeble, uncertain, falls asleep at an international conference on climate. Think about what that says to all of our competitors around the world and to all of our allies.

