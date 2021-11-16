Mayor Lucas on what the infrastructure bill will mean for KC

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor spared the life of Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago. Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones’...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
(CNN) — The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial concluded its third day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict in a day that featured the judge's decision to ban MSNBC from the courtroom for allegedly following a jury bus. The 12-person jury, made up of five men and seven women,...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's social safety net and climate package could get a House vote as soon as Thursday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at her weekly news conference. Pelosi said she is still waiting for more Congressional Budget Office cost estimates on the bill, which the agency...
