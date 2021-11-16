Shiba Inu (SHIB) To List on the Gemini Exchange as AMC Entertainment Formalizes Arrangement To Start Accepting the Meme Coin Within 4 Months

Shiba Inu lists on Gemini after a meteoric rise. The surge was triggered by Coinbase listing. Dog coins are doing well in the market. October was a good month for the crypto market as most of the assets rode a bullish trend to catapult in value to the top. One such coin that rode the wave was Shiba Inu, a meme coin built to challenge Dogecoin. Although the asset has cooled down a little, it did not stop top exchange Gemini from listing it on its platform. Coming alongside the meteoric rise of the digital asset, it entered the top 11 In crypto assets after its market cap saw a massive boost.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO