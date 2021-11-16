ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu (SHIB) To List on the Gemini Exchange as AMC Entertainment Formalizes Arrangement To Start Accepting the Meme Coin Within 4 Months

By Rohail Saleem
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiba Inu (SHIB), a decentralized cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin, is drawing ever closer to winning mainstream acceptance. We had reported on the 09th of November that AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was about to accept Dogecoin among a host of other cryptocurrencies. Well, that arrangement has been finalized today. To wit, Adam Aron,...

wccftech.com

bitcoinist.com

Gemini Lists DOGE Competitor SHIB, Community Celebrates

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken the market by surprise as its battle against Dogecoin (DOGE) moved to the crypto top 10 by market cap. In a vicious exchange between the two meme cryptos, the Elon Musk favorite and its supports have been trying to keep their spot on the ranking, but the Shiba Army gave equal relentless pursuit.
PETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu lists on Gemini after October surge

Shiba Inu lists on Gemini after a meteoric rise. The surge was triggered by Coinbase listing. Dog coins are doing well in the market. October was a good month for the crypto market as most of the assets rode a bullish trend to catapult in value to the top. One such coin that rode the wave was Shiba Inu, a meme coin built to challenge Dogecoin. Although the asset has cooled down a little, it did not stop top exchange Gemini from listing it on its platform. Coming alongside the meteoric rise of the digital asset, it entered the top 11 In crypto assets after its market cap saw a massive boost.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Gemini Adds Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Following Massive SHIB Surge

Dog-themed meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and DOG are seeing a boost. Image: Shutterstock. Meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now available via crypto exchange Gemini. SHIB saw a massive rise in price in October, briefly dethroning Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest meme crypto by market cap. Popular meme...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Gemini Crypto Exchange Lists Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has landed on major cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, significantly increasing the liquidity of the memecoin's ecosystem. What Happened: In a recent tweet, Gemini CEO Cameron Winklevoss noted Shiba Inu had been listed on the cryptocurrency exchange. "Dear #SHIB army, @Gemini welcomes you. Let's go!" In a Friday...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Listed by Gemini

Gemini, a popular cryptocurrency exchange that was launched by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2015, has added support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency. Apart from the second-largest meme coin, the New York-headquartered trading platform has also listed a slew of tokens from the decentralized finance ecosystem, including Quant (QNT), Fetch AI (FET) and Radicle (RAD).
RETAIL

