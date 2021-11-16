Shiba Inu (SHIB) To List on the Gemini Exchange as AMC Entertainment Formalizes Arrangement To Start Accepting the Meme Coin Within 4 Months
Shiba Inu (SHIB), a decentralized cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin, is drawing ever closer to winning mainstream acceptance. We had reported on the 09th of November that AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was about to accept Dogecoin among a host of other cryptocurrencies. Well, that arrangement has been finalized today. To wit, Adam Aron,...wccftech.com
Comments / 0