Milton High School to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MILTON

Milton High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. The clinic is in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

A preregistration link for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now available at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US. Follow the prompts at that site to register for an appointment. This clinic's code is R1Z8Y6102643Q9F1K2.

Another clinic for the second dose will be Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The clinic is open to people age 5 and older. Guardian and parental consent is required.