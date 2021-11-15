ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Live or travel in Snohomish County? You’re invited to help redesign bus network for arrival of light rail

 3 days ago

Community Transit is asking those who live and travel in Snohomish County to assist in redesigning local bus service to better serve the county when light rail reaches Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline in 2024. The online survey, available in five languages will be open through Dec. 17:. English:...

Government
#Bus Network#Bus Service#Local Bus#Community Transit#Public Transit#Spanish#Transit2024 Spanish#Korean#Chinese#Transit2024 Chinese#Russian#Edmonds College
