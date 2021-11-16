The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
It was another Saturday. Jack Bech was with his high school teammates, watching film. He was hanging on to every play that ran across the screen before him, and absorbed every word his coaches spoke. Then an abrupt phone vibration distracted his focus, and then another buzz. Walker Howard, Bech’s...
From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Here are four statistical areas that factored in Ohio State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 26-17 victory. Containing Stroud. Entering Saturday: In his previous four games, Ohio...
WILMINGTON — A “rag-tag team of largely self-coached fellows” in 1890 couldn’t have dreamed they were the start of an American phenomenon in college sports whose weekend fate could elevate, or sink, the mood of millions of Ohioans. The newly released “Lords of Smashmouth: The Unlikely Rise of an American...
Clemson could field an entire offense – and a solid one, at that – with players who are either currently sidelined by injuries or who entered the transfer portal. It’s been that type of season for the (...)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The reeling LSU Tigers are getting a needed break from the grind of their Southeastern Conference schedule. Having lost three straight and on the brink of elimination from bowl contention, the Tigers (4-6) host Louisiana-Monroe (4-6) of the increasingly formidable Sun Belt Conference on Saturday night.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Somebody is going to earn bowl eligibility. Somebody is going to fall deeper into misery. With an interim coach on one side and an embattled coach on the other, Virginia Tech visits Miami on Saturday in a matchup of teams that expected more this season. They have identical records; 5-5 overall, 3-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, not remotely close to the aspirational level for either program.
Auburn's chances for a Southeastern Conference title fell apart the last two games. The Tigers will look to bounce back at South Carolina with a new quarterback after Bo Nix's injury. Nix, Auburn's starter, broke his ankle yet kept playing in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State after the Tigers...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher continually preaches to his team the importance of playing the same every week no matter the opponent. As the 16th-ranked Aggies (7-3) look to bounce back from a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday against FCS school Prairie View A&M (7-2), Fisher was able to illustrate his point with an example that hit close to home.
Mississippi State is playing its best football, and coach Mike Leach wants his team to keep their feet on the gas. The Bulldogs (6-4) have won three of four and are coming off their biggest comeback in school history against then-No. 17 Auburn. Saturday's inaugural meeting against FCS Tennessee State (5-5) offers a break from the Southeastern Conference grind, but Leach wants to maintain progress after MSU’s third victory over a ranked opponent this season.
For Will Swinney, a wide receiver on Clemson’s roster, his touchdown scoring play in last Saturday’s game against UConn will forever be one of his favorite memories. Making the memory even better, he got to (...)
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The level of excitement for Big Game week is always high at California, with the opportunity to beat rival Stanford and win The Axe among the top goals for the Golden Bears. When the Bears hit the practice field Monday for the first time this week,...
BOSTON (AP) — There’s no excuse anymore for being surprised by Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The Notre Dame transfer made a last-minute return from a wrist injury to help the Eagles beat Virginia Tech on Nov. 5. Then, with a full week of practice to get ready for Georgia Tech, he accounted for five touchdowns and led BC to a second straight win.
The last time Nebraska beat Wisconsin, Taylor Martinez threw a touchdown to Kyler Reed to get the Huskers within three points in the third quarter before a Brett Maher field goal leveled the score and another pushed NU’s advantage to 30-27. That was Sept. 30, 2012.
