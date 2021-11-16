ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear

 3 days ago

The NCAA's move to restructure college sports is not being driven by fear, but rather a desire to seize an opportunity to...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

No. 3 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

ORE +3 (-110) | UTAH -3 (-105) Moneyline: ORE (+130) | UTAH (-150) Total: 59 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105) For Oregon, this is the game that everyone has been looking at for weeks now, and it’s the best remaining chance for the Ducks to slip up before the end of the season. The spread reflects that with the Ducks as three-point underdogs.
OREGON STATE
Person
Mark Emmert
newstalkflorida.com

NCAA Continues To Say No To Schools Paying Players

But players can make outside money. It appears the NCAA has accepted that some of its student-athletes can be paid. The NCAA has released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution that could be acted upon in the beginning of 2022. The new constitution will include a provision that it is perfectly legal for athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. But the NCAA continues to say no when it comes to the colleges paying athletes. The scholarship is good enough. There is money available to the players. College conferences are realigning to chase television and marketing money. The new round of conference realignment started during the summer when the Southeastern Conference enticed the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas into the league. Other conferences reloaded. It was not done for academics. The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN along with FOX, Turner Sports, CBS Sports and others have an interest in college sports. The networks are partners and can call shots. Between college football and college basketball billions of dollars of TV money flows into the industry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

NCAA Constitutional Convention: Real Reform or Legal Cover?

Today, the NCAA membership is meeting during a virtual convention to discuss a draft of an entirely new constitution, released last week. When the NCAA announced the convention this summer, it claimed it wanted to “rethink” college sports and modernize. But it’s also an attempt to make changes that would protect it from further legal scrutiny in the wake of the Alston decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

AP Top 25 Podcast: College football's silliest silly season

Less patience and more money have made hiring a college football coach riskier than ever before. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to talk about college football's silly season of firings and hirings and why it has never been sillier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

No. 10 Ole Miss vows not to overlook struggling Vanderbilt

Lane Kiffin thinks there are plenty of recent college football cautionary tales to help No. 10 Mississippi avoid looking past Vanderbilt. Sure, the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) enter Saturday’s game against the Commodores back in the Top 10 while eyeing a New Year’s Six bowl and a shot at reaching double-digit wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE

