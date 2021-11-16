ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experts predicted a defeat for the Denver Nuggets, but with just one quarter left to go, they seem like they might make the experts look bad. It's still tight after three quarters, with Denver leading 83-82 over the Dallas Mavericks. Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Game-time decision vs. Sixers

Hyland (ankle) is a game-time decision against the Sixers on Thursday, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Despite his availability status being probable early Thursday, there is an increased chance Hyland may not play. Hyland's absence would allow Facundo Campazzo to receive more playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Active Thursay

Hyland (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia. The rookie out VCU was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest but will be active against Philadelphia. Hyland has dropped over 12 points in three out of his last four contests as he continues to rise in coach Michael Malone's rotation.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Sporting News

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Players to watch as college basketball season tips off

With the Champions Classic tipping off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, college basketball is officially back!. While we're only a few weeks into the 2021-22 NBA season, it's never too early to get familiar with the 2022 NBA Draft hopefuls who are looking to raise their stock every time they take the floor.
NBA
NFL

