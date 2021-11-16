An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, Cedar Cliff Trail Leads To A Breathtaking River In Iowa

Hiking is oh-so-good for the soul. No matter when we set off, we just can’t find a better way to breathe in the fresh air, get closer to nature, and explore more of Iowa. Regardless of your experience as a hiker, you’ll find an abundance of easy treks throughout the state. Cedar Cliff Trail, for example, leads to a breathtaking river in Iowa. The trail is also drenched in natural beauty along the way.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Wandering through Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mt. Vernon, Cedar Cliff Trail tallies just 2.1 miles, but it packs a whole lot of scenic beauty in that short span.

Follow the blue blazes that identify the generally well-maintained trail that features restrooms on one end and offers easy access to picnic tables, if you're up for a leisurely meal.

You definitely don't want to forget your camera on this picturesque trail that offers an abundance of shade from the canopy of trees.

Wear a pair of sturdy shoes for your trek that will include some rocky areas, and you might run into some fallen trees, so keep an eye out.

While All Trails rates the hike as easy, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has given it a hard rating. You might want to read reviews to assess whether you think it's doable for you before setting off.

Gorgeous bluffs await on the trail that usually offers plenty of opportunities to see adorable chipmunks scurrying back and forth.

The highlight of the trail is, undoubtedly, the Cedar River. Wait until you take in the sensational views.

Learn more on the official website of Palisades-Kepler State Park . Or check out a trail map on All Trails .

What do you think is the most breathtaking river in Iowa? Let us know in the comments!

Address: Palisades-Kepler State Park, 700 Kepler Dr, Mt Vernon, IA 52314, USA