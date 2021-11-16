The US city run by Muslim Americans

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): A US report issued on Tuesday (local time) said that Chinese attacks on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang had escalated and most likely included "forced sterilization, sexual violence, enslavement, torture, and forcible transfer."Jesus Jimenez, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that the US Holocaust Memorial Museum report titled, "To Make Us Slowly Disappear': The Chinese Government's Assault on the Uyghurs," builds on a March 2020 announcement made by the museum that there was "reasonable basis" to believe that the Chinese government "had perpetrated the crimes against humanity of persecution and of imprisonment" against the Uyghurs.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO