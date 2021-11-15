Jon Rahm Withdraws From Race to Dubai Finale

Jon Rahm reacts during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2017 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Citing the need to rest, Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. The Spaniard is ranked third in the standings, yet will forfeit the shot at a second career Race to Dubai title.

Rahm, who won the season-long points race in 2019, released a statement:

“After lengthy discussions with my team, I have come to the difficult decision not to travel to Dubai next week.

“The demands of a long season with many ups and downs has taken a lot out of me. I feel I need to take time to recharge my batteries while spending quality time with my family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish DP World and the European Tour all the best for the season-ending event, which is always such a special tournament.”

The world No. 1 is coming off a season that saw him win his maiden major at the U.S. Open, sandwiched between two high-profile COVID-related withdrawals: the Memorial Tournament and the Olympics.