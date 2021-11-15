ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot National" or the "Company") (PNBK) - Get Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Report, in connection with the Company's proposed merger with American Challenger Development Corp. ("American Challenger") under which Patriot National will acquire American Challenger via a reverse subsidiary merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, American Challenger common stockholders will receive shares of Patriot National common stock as consideration and American Challenger preferred stockholders will receive cash. Following completion of the merger, taking into account the shares issued in the recapitalization, which will hand over control of the newly-combined entity to participating investors, including Oaktree Capital, L.P. and Angelo, Gordon & Co. L.P., former American Challenger shareholders will collectively own approximately 13.8% of the combined company, and existing Patriot National shareholders will only own approximately 8.2% of the combined company.

If you own Patriot National shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pnbk Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Patriot National's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the proposed equity split and issuance of shares to American Challenger shareholders is in the best interest of Patriot National's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-patriot-national-bancorp-inc-301424683.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Shareholders Of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. And Riverview Financial Corporation Approve Merger

MILLERSBURG, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB) and Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE) announced today that shareholders from both Mid Penn and Riverview overwhelmingly approved Mid Penn's proposed acquisition of Riverview at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on November 18, 2021.
MILLERSBURG, PA
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Novo Nordisk

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Dicerna (Nasdaq: DRNA), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Novo Nordisk. Ademi LLP alleges Dicerna's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Dicerna shareholders will receive only $38.25 per share...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dicerna Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - DRNA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash is fair to Dicerna shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Dicerna shareholders to click here to learn more...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OSH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OSH

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) resulting from allegations that Oak Street may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Oak Street...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Llp#Oaktree Capital#Weisslaw Llp#The Company#Company#L P#Angelo Gordon Co#Patriot National
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Lightspeed Commerce, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LSPD

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06365, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Crescera" or the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CRECU" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CREC" and "CRECW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Nabors Prices $700 Million In Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) - Get Nabors Industries Ltd. Report ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.375% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1, Nabors Lux 2, Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd and Nabors Drilling Canada Limited. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $688.9 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") and certain of its senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Peloton common stock between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period")
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 14 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (SLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NSYE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Envoy Solutions Accelerates Growth In The Northeast With Johnston Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company with more than $1 billion in revenue, has reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc. ("Johnston Paper"). Based in Auburn, New York, Johnston is a market leading distributor that offers its customers the complete package, from providing equipment and service to sourcing products and supplies in the foodservice and Jan-San industries. This new partnership will continue to advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) - Get Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.16 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.64 per common share and is payable on December 20 to shareowners of record as of December 6, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.31% based on a closing stock price of $27.69 on November 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Semrush Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) ("Semrush"), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the pricing of the public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 4,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by Semrush and 1,000,000 shares to be sold by existing stockholders of Semrush, at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. In addition, Semrush has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. "Earlier today,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN) (Nasdaq:, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB) (Nasdaq: DCRBU) (Nasdaq: DCRBW), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of The Public Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc. ("Snap") ( NYSE: SNAP). The action charges Snap with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's advertising business. As a result of Snap's materially misleading statements made to the market, Snap investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy