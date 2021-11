Lena Waithe is changing her TV home. The Master of None Emmy winner has moved her overall deal from Amazon to Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the multiple-year deal, Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions banner are developing a scripted adaptation of the landmark documentary Hoop Dreams. Waithe had been based at Amazon since 2019, when she inked a first-look pact with the retail giant/streamer. The lone series Waithe got on the air at Amazon was horror anthology Them, which was picked up with a two-season order that predated the deal and arrived while she was still housed Showtime....

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO