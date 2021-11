The Arizona Fall League announced their roster for the Fall Stars game and the Atlanta Braves have sent a participant to the game. Victor Vodnik had a tough, injury-riddled regular season for the Mississippi Braves but has taken his opportunity with the Peoria Javelinas and run with it. Vodnik struggled in his first outing this fall but has since been one of the league’s top pitchers with a 2.77 ERA over the past three weeks and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. His most recent start was his best of the season as he went five scoreless innings with only two hits allowed.

BASEBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO